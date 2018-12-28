Appointment letters

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi Thursday distributed appointment letters among sons of retired employees of the Food Department on wards quota. Addressing the letter distribution ceremony at Directorate of Food, he said that the government believes in transparent appointment of all employees on merit and advised all employees to work with honesty and dedication. He warned of a strict action against the corrupt elements and instructed the newly inducted employees to work with dedication and make the Food Department the best among the public institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Earlier, he handed over appointment letters of Junior Clerks (BPS-11) among five persons.