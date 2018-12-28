close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
December 28, 2018

Benazir’s death anniversary observed

Peshawar

December 28, 2018

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan People’s Party Bahawalpur minority wing organised a prayer session to observe the 11th death anniversary of former premier Shaheed Benazir Bhutto here. The prayer session was organised at the residence of Javed Raza Raymond advocate on Thursday evening. A large number of PPP activists participated in the session and paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. They recalled her meritorious services for democracy, the party and the country.

