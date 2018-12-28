University of Swat organises workshop on BS programme

MINGORA: University of Swat organized a one-day training workshop to chalk-out strategy for the improvement of BS programmes on Thursday.

The training workshop titled “Quality Assurance Mechanism” was organised by the Quality Enhancement Cell of the university. Representatives of different government and private colleges of Swat, Shangla and Buner districts participated in the workshop. Addressing the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor University of Swat Prof Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan said that they were not only taking steps to bring an improvement in education at university level but also taking steps to improve education in all its affiliated colleges. He said that it was responsibility of all the teaching faculty and administration to work jointly for the improvement of education. “We are intended to impart quality education to students, who are studying in different departments of the university,” he added. Prof Jamal said that University of Swat was working on establishment of Quality Enhancement Cell at the college level, adding that this move was aimed at bringing development in the curriculum of all the affiliated colleges. Speaking at the occasion, Director QEC University of Swat Dr Nasir Shaheen, who was resource person of the event, said that it was need of the hours to establish QEC at college level. In his presentation, Dr Shahid Ali said that they were working to bring uniformity in curriculum, adding the University of Swat would help the colleges to make changes in their curriculum to meet the requirements of the Higher Education Commission. Later, Fayyaz Ahmad, Deputy Registrar University of Swat, Dr Sajjad Hussain, deputy director QEC University of Swat, M Sohail, Lecturer at Centre for Management Science and M Ismail, lecture at the Department of Computer and Software Engineering also spoke.