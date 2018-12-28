Youth commits suicide

SARGODHA: A youth committed suicide over a family dispute in Jauhrabad police limits on Thursday. According to police sources, Junaid Iqbal of Jauhrabad exchanged harsh words with his parents over family affairs and consumed poisonous pills. He was shifted to hospital where he died.

Two die in road accidents: Two men died in road accidents in Bhalwal and Katha Sagral police limits on Thursday. According to police sources, Ali Shah of Mandi Bahauddin was moving on a motorcycle on Sargodha Road when a speeding truck hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. In the second accident, a speeding van hit pedestrian Muhammad Ismail, 45, and left him daed on the spot on Motorway Link Road.

Two murdered: Two men died in separate firing incidents in Shahpur police limits on Thursday.

According to police, Movadat Hussain and his father Tasaduq Hussain of Shahpur were heading home when their opponents Qamar Abbas along with his accomplices opened firing on them near village Shah Hussain.

As a result, Movadat died on the spot and his father sustained critical injuries. Shahpur police recovered a body of Muhammad Siddique, 50, from the brink of the River Jehlum.

The deceased was missing from village Jahverian, of Sargodha for last two days Police have registered cases.