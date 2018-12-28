Orientation session on Labour Policy

Lahore: The Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department and an NGO on Thursday organised an orientation session for the members of parliament on the major components of Punjab Labour Policy 2018.

The session was held with specific reference to the government plans for empowering the vulnerable groups and women, besides the salient features of Punjab Home-Based Worker Protection Bill and Domestic Workers Bill.

The members of Punjab Assembly participated in the session and said they would present their suggestions and highlight the issues of home-based workers and domestic workers in the legislative assembly. A parliamentarian said that PTI government had taken initiative for the welfare of workers. Ministry of Labour and Human Resources has achieved the 100-day agenda after announcing the Labour Policy 2018 and Domestic Workers Act. According to the MPA, the government of Punjab has taken a great initiative against child labour in the province. A grand operation against child labour has been started across the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Punjab Labour and Human Resource Secretary Sara Alam said that the department was concerned and conscious of the problems currently faced by the home-based workers. As part of the ongoing strategy to gradually extend social protection to the vulnerable groups in Punjab, the department earnestly believes that a lot more needs to be done for the home-based workers. In order to achieve the desired objectives, the department has already been working hard in this area.