AIOU dispatches books to 520,000 students

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has dispatched textbooks to its 520,000 students of Matric, FA, BA, B.Ed (1.5 years) and postgraduate programmes who had registered themselves for Autumn 2018 semester.

As per detailed, books and other allied materials to ninety thousand students of Matric, 140,000 of FA, 200,000 of BA, 60,000 of B.Ed (1.5 years) and 30,000 students registered in postgraduate programmes have been sent while mailing of BA programme was in progress, says a press release here on Thursday. Rest of books for other programmes will be dispatched to enrolled students within couple of weeks. The students have been advised to contact their relevant post offices in case of delay in the books delivery. For any relevant information, the students have been advised to contact University’s helpline: 051-111-112-468. They can also contact on email address: [email protected]