Cold wave to prevail in most parts of country

LAHORE: Met officials said continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. They predicted that dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar Division during morning/night hours. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold, dry weather in night hours and frost in the morning hours is expected in upper parts of the country.

No rainfall was recorded at any city across the country. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalat where mercury dropped down to -11°C while at Skardu it was -10°C, Kalam -08°C, Quetta, Gupis -07°C, Rawalakot -05°C, Bagrote, Dir, Lower Dir, Malam Jabba, Hunza, Mirkhani, Gilgit -04, Murree, Dalbandin -03°C, Chillas, Kakul, Balakot, Saidu Sharif -02, Parachinar, Drosh, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Islamabad -01°C. In Lahore, minimum temperature was 2.1°C at airport, 5.5°C at City area and highest was 19.2°C.