Gas loadshedding a headache for Pindiites

Rawalpindi: The gas loadshedding in various parts of the city has become a headache for the residents who are looking towards the concerned authorities for resolution of this lingering issue in the cold weather season. “It has become a common practice in the last couple of weeks that I leave my house in the morning without taking breakfast due to gas loadshedding. But the most unfortunate aspect is that my children also go to their schools after eating biscuits and dry bread,” said Aftab-ur-Rehman, a resident of Sadiqabad.

The areas where residents are facing gas load-shedding including Satellite Town, Dhoke Kala Khan, Chah Sultan, Ashgar Mall, Banni, Dhoke Khabba, Tariqabad, Rehmatabad, Pirwadhai and Dhoke Hassu. The mercury often decreases to 3 degree centigrade these days in early morning and night hours but the residents of the gas loadshedding-hit areas are not able to brave the cold weather with gas heaters due to low gas pressure. Most of the ‘tandoors’ and local hotels in the city are also using LPG cylinders and firewood.

With an aim to cash in on the miseries of the people the traders have increased the prices of firewood due to shortage of gas. The retailers of firewood are also earning high profits by overcharging the local residents.

“The weather has turned a bit chilly due to which we need to use gas heaters to brave the harsh conditions. It is now not possible to avail this opportunity due to low gas pressure that has made our lives miserable in this cold weather,” said Aisha Malik, a resident of Dhoke Najju.

She said the government should find out a permanent solution to the issue of gas load-shedding that hits the residents every year, adding “It seems that the people of the developed cities like Rawalpindi are being forced to use firewood to meet their requirements.”