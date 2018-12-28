OIC centre for interfaith harmony to be set up at IIU

Islamabad: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has decided to establish an international centre for the promotion of interfaith harmony, anti-terrorism strides and moderation with its headquarters in Pakistan. The head office will be set up at the Islamic International University.

An agreement was reached between the OIC and IIU in Rabat, capital of Morocco, said a message received here on Thursday. Head of OIC's Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Dr Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri and President IIU Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Aldraiweesh signed the agreement.

As per the agreement, all expenses of the International Centre would be borne by the organization and at the facility foreign as well as Pakistani experts and intellectuals would prepare literature against tendencies of extremism. Following which, an effective strategy would be devised for the cause and presented before the quarters concerned. During the visit, the IIUI president apprised Islamic world scholars about national narrative 'Paigham-e-Pakistan'.