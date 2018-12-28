Immediate end to illegal occupation of 298 acres of QAU land demanded

Islamabad: Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association (QAUAA) has demanded end of illegal occupation of 298 acres of precious land of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, one of the prestigious and top ranked federal higher education institution of Pakistan.

During recent interaction of senior members from QAU Alumni Association with Vice Chancellor QAU Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, it was revealed that despite payment of 1709 Acres, QAU is having shortfall of 450 acres of allotted land due to illegal occupation of 298 acres and non-handing over of 152 acres.

The non-resolution of this important issue has created a lot of problems in terms of security and development work. Due to this issue, the premier higher education institution could not construct boundary wall. The QAU Alumni Association demanded to the concerned authorities of federal government to resolve this long pending issue on immediate basis without any further delay. The anti encroachment drive should also include end of illegal occupation of QAU Islamabad.

Meanwhile, it was also decided to reactivate joint action committee comprising of senior members of QAU Alumni Association, elected representatives of Academic Staff Association and other stakeholders to address QAU land issue in effective way. It was also decided that close coordination mechanism would also be established with QAU VC office.