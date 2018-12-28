close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
ASK
Afshan S. Khan
December 28, 2018

Immediate end to illegal occupation of 298 acres of QAU land demanded

National

ASK
Afshan S. Khan
December 28, 2018

Islamabad: Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association (QAUAA) has demanded end of illegal occupation of 298 acres of precious land of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, one of the prestigious and top ranked federal higher education institution of Pakistan.

During recent interaction of senior members from QAU Alumni Association with Vice Chancellor QAU Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, it was revealed that despite payment of 1709 Acres, QAU is having shortfall of 450 acres of allotted land due to illegal occupation of 298 acres and non-handing over of 152 acres.

The non-resolution of this important issue has created a lot of problems in terms of security and development work. Due to this issue, the premier higher education institution could not construct boundary wall. The QAU Alumni Association demanded to the concerned authorities of federal government to resolve this long pending issue on immediate basis without any further delay. The anti encroachment drive should also include end of illegal occupation of QAU Islamabad.

Meanwhile, it was also decided to reactivate joint action committee comprising of senior members of QAU Alumni Association, elected representatives of Academic Staff Association and other stakeholders to address QAU land issue in effective way. It was also decided that close coordination mechanism would also be established with QAU VC office.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan