SC orders 10 years forensic audit of Christian Hospital

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Mian Saqib Nisar, launched a fundraising campaign on Thursday for the restoration of the United Christian Hospital and personally donated Rs100,000.

The apex court also ordered the hospital’s forensic audit of the last 10 years and formed a seven-member steering committee for the fundraising and its restoration. The chief justice appointed Dr Jawad Sajid Khan as its convener and sought suggestions for the induction of other six members. A three-member SC bench, headed by chief justice, was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the restoration of United Christian Hospital (UCH) at the Lahore Registry.

Dr Jawad told the court that Rs400 to 500 million are required for the complete restoration of the hospital. At this, the chief justice said he believed that the Christian community would whole-heartedly participate in the fundraising. A Christian doctor Peter J. David, who was present in the court, announced to donate Rs10 million whereas other leaders of the Christian community also promised to donate funds. The Chief Justice also asked the Punjab government to cooperate for the restoration of the “iconic” hospital. The top judge asked Dr Jawad, the chairman of the steering committee, who is supposed to run the hospital? Should the Supreme Court run it?

Expressing displeasure over the lack of medicines in the hospital, the chief justice said it was the SC that removed encroachments from the hospital’s land. “Everyone should come forward to help restore the hospital but everything seems politicised, adding that both Muslim and Christian communities are ready to donate funds for the hospital. The CJ remarked that the Christian community is an integral part of Pakistan and their loyalty and affection for the country is everlasting. The court will resume hearing the case today (Friday).