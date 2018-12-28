Special police team to probe Abidi’s murder

KARACHI: A special seven-member police team has been constituted to investigate the assassination of the former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi.

Abidi was shot outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Tuesday night. Unknown assailants shot the former MNA outside his residence. Abidi was shifted to the PNS Shifa Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his wounds.

The team is being led by SSP District South Pir Muhammad Shah and includes SP Investigation South Zone Tariq Razzaq Dharejo, Acting SP Clifton Suhai Aziz, SDPO Mukhtiar Ahmed Khaskheli, DSP Investigation Clifton Raja Azhar Mehmood, SHO Gizri Asadullah Mangi, and SIO Gizri Ch Amanat Ali.

The team will submit daily progress reports and ensure that concrete efforts are made to arrest the involved accused persons, a notification signed by DIG Police South Javed Odho stated. Police have said that MQM-London workers incarcerated in jails will also be investigated in the case. Moreover, investigating authorities have obtained the footage of the past six months from the four CCTV cameras around Abidi’s house.

On Wednesday, investigative officials completed a forensic analysis of the late Abidi’s car, which bore five bullet marks. Of the five, three bullets had hit the car’s door, one was lodged in the roof, and a fifth crossed through the vehicle to hit the door on the other side, sources said. No fingerprints, other than Abidi’s, were found inside the car, the sources said. Police said the weapon used to kill the former MNA had been used before in another murder. Abidi’s guard was also taken into custody as part of the investigation.