Pakistan, UK sign prisoner transfer agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday signed a prisoner transfer agreement allowing foreign inmates in both the countries to serve their sentences closer to home.

The Interior Secretary, Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, and the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew signed the UK-Pakistan Prisoner Transfer Agreement in Islamabad. According to the British High Commission, the agreement was approved in principle during British Home Secretary Sajid Javid's visit to Pakistan in September to restore and update a previous treaty between the UK and Pakistan and includes strengthened assurances that all the transferred prisoners will serve their appropriate sentences before being released.

It also allows the inmates to prepare for reintegration into their home communities when they are eventually released from prison. "I am delighted to sign this updated prisoner transfer agreement today which will allow the prisoners to serve their sentence closer to home," Drew said at the agreement signing ceremony.