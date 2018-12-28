Zubair, Farhan reach Afeef Trophy final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Zubair Raja has set title clash with Farhan Altaf in men’s singles in the Afeef Trophy at Union Club here. On Thursday, Zubair beat M Yahya 6-2, 6-3 and Farhan defeated Eibad Sarwar 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-finals. The final will be held on Friday (today).
Ghufran Faiz overpowered Ahsan Siddiq 6-2, 6-4, 10-8 in the under-17 singles semi-final. The title of under-15 singles was clinched by Yahya who defeated Ghufran 2-6, 6-1, 11-9 in the final. The title of under-13 singles went to Zain Ehtisham who defeated Yousuf Haleem 6-3, 7-6(3) in the final.
