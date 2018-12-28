‘Warner still in contention for Australia return’

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts Thursday denied explosive revelations about the ball-tampering scandal had isolated David Warner and made it untenable for him to return to the international game.

Both Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith have given bombshell interviews in recent days as they re-emerge into public life after the incident in South Africa in March that rattled the sport.Observers have interpreted their tell-all comments as effectively throwing the divisive Warner under the bus.

“I had the opportunity to stop it at that point rather than say, ‘I don’t want to know anything about it’,” he said.Roberts denied they impacted Warner’s chance of being brought back into the Australian fold.

“I don’t know if it does (make it harder for Warner). Our focus is to work with Dave, who I spoke to about three days ago, on his integration plan when he is eligible for selection again,” Roberts told SEN sports radio in Melbourne.“Our focus is on how we proactively look forward and work with the players, rather than be concerned with what has happened in the past.”