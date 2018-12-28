Komal crushes tourney favourite to enter semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Eighth seed Komal Khan pulled off a sensational victory over favourite Riffat Khan to form a complete surprise semi-final line-up in the 12th DG Rangers Sindh National Squash here at Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.
None of the expected semifinalists made it to the semi-finals as all four players reaching the women’s event last-four stage had been seeded below four. Komal lost the first set to Riffat, but made a strong comeback to beat the top seed 10-12, 11-8, 11-8, 12-10 in 31 minutes.
She will face Rushna Mehboob in the semi-final. Rushna pulled off an upset against seventh seed Noor-ul-Huda, coming from behind twice to eventually record a 10-12, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5 victory in 24 minutes.
Fifth seed Saima Shoukat defeated surprise unseeded opponent Fehmina Asim by 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 in the only match of the event in which the higher seeded player prevailed. Fehmina had reached the quarter-finals after upsetting third seed Noureena Shams. Sixth seed Moqaddas Ashraf took only 11 minutes to stun second seed Anam Aziz, beating her 11-6, 11-9, 11-4.
