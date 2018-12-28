Michelle Obama tops Clinton as America’s most admired woman

WASHINGTON: Former First Lady Hillary Clinton’s 17-year run as the woman Americans admire most is over.

Another former First Lady, Michelle Obama, has deposed Clinton as America’s most admired woman, according to a Gallup poll published on Thursday. Former president Barack Obama was named the man Americans admire most for the 11th year in a row, Gallup said.

President Donald Trump finished second in the poll for the fourth year in a row. Gallup has conducted the annual poll every year since 1946 with the exception of 1976. Fifteen percent of the 1,025 Americans polled said the woman they admire most is Michelle Obama, who is currently on a tour promoting her book "Becoming."

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey was second with five percent followed by Hillary Clinton and First Lady Melania Trump with four percent. Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and a former US senator and secretary of state, has topped the list 22 times including the past 17 years in a row. Nineteen percent of those polled said Barack Obama was the man they admired most.