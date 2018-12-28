City police chief asked for inquiry report of extrajudicial killing case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the additional IG Karachi to submit an inquiry report with regard to extrajudicial killing of a missing person in an allegedly staged police encounter.

The direction came on a petition of Nadra Parveen against the alleged extrajudicial killing of her son and detention of another son by the personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs). The petitioner submitted that personnel of law enforcement agencies raided her house situated in Gulshan-e-Maymar on December 23, 2016, and picked up her son Syed Naveed Ali whose whereabouts have been unknown since then.

She submitted that a private person had also called her family and demanded a bribe for the release of her son, threatening that he might be killed in a fake encounter in case the bribe was not paid.

Parveen further submitted that a few days after Naveed was whisked away, LEAs personnel picked up her another son, Syed Munif Ali, on December 27 and after keeping him in unlawful detention for two months, killed him in a staged police encounter in the Manghopir area on February 24.

According to the petitioner, the West SSP had claimed that Munif was killed along with another person, Faizullah, in a police encounter in the Manghopir area. A counsel for the petitioner proposed setting up of a judicial commission to investigate the killing of Munif and Faizullah in the alleged encounter.

An investigation officer informed the SHC that efforts were being made to trace the whereabouts of the remaining son of the petitioner. An SHC division bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, observed that a joint investigation team had been directed to investigate the killing of Munif and submit an inquiry report; however, the same had not been filed yet. The bench directed the additional IG Sindh to submit an inquiry report or else the court would pass an appropriate order.

In another extrajudicial killing case, the court directed the West DIG to submit an inquiry report with regard to the extrajudicial killing of a missing person in Rahim Yar Khan. Petitioner Shabbiran Bibi submitted that police and LEAs personnel whisked away Mohammad Arif from the Surjani Town area on February 9, 2015, and later he was shown to be killed in a police encounter in Rahim Yar Khan.

The SHC was informed that the West DIG had been appointed as an inquiry officer to investigate the case. The court directed the DIG to hold an inquiry and fix the responsibility for shifting of Arif from Karachi. The court also directed the home department to call a report from the Punjab police with regard to the incident through the Punjab home department.

In the case of a missing Canadian national, the SHC directed a federal law officer to file comments from the immigration wing of the Federal Investigation Agency with regard to the return of the missing man from Canada.

Petitioner Naushaba Jabeen submitted that her brother Furrukh Hashmi, a Canadian national, returned to the country in March 2013 as per his travel documents provided by the Canadian government but his whereabouts were still unknown. The court directed a federal law officer to submit comments from the immigration authority regarding his arrival at an airport.