SECP to extend assistance to LEAs

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday said it would continue to extend complete support to the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the cause of transparency, a statement said.

“The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday evening had approached the SECP and requested access to certain records. The SECP immediately responded to the call and deputed senior officers to provide complete assistance,” the commission said.

It also said in the spirit of inter-agency cooperation and for the cause of transparency, the commission has provided the FIA team immediate access to all the records / files / documents, they had sought. The entire exercise was conducted in a mutually cooperative manner to uphold the law, it added.

Being the apex regulator of the corporate sector and capital markets and as a responsible institution, the SECP would continue to support the law-enforcement agencies.

In the same spirit, the SECP has provided technical expertise, deputed people and resources for the two recent Joint Investigation Teams (JITs), it added. The commission has been endeavouring to develop a fair, efficient and transparent corporate sector and to safeguard the interests of investors, as well as the general public, the commission said.