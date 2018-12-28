Sabzwari appointed as SECP chief

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Farrukh Sabzwari as the permanent chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

On November 15, the government appointed two new commissioners on the vacant posts of the SECP and Sabzwari was one of them, while the other was Amir Ali Khan who was earlier working as executive director/spokesman at the commission.

Currently, there are other three commissioners, including Shoazeb Ali, Shaukat Hussain, former chairman SECP, and Tahir Mahmood, who was acting chairman of the commission.

Before joining SECP, Sabzwari served as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer at BMA capital. He also worked as Director Asian Equities Sales at Credit Suisse in Singapore, chief executive officer of KASB Securities, AKD securities and vice president subcontinent sales with CLSA New York.

Sabzwari did his masters in business administration in finance and has built his career of 25 years in the securities markets. The federal cabinet approved his appointment out of the three commissioners nominated by the finance ministry to the cabinet.

The post of chairman SECP had been lying vacant since October when Shaukat Hussain quit as acting chairman, citing personal reasons. Hussain was appointed as head of the SECP by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.