Urban housing crisis deepens with Pakistan’s financial woes

KARACHI: Nowhere is Pakistan’s housing shortage more acute than in its most densely-populated metropolis, where over half of its 15 million residents live in slums, Bloomberg reported.

South Asia’s second-largest economy is facing a housing shortfall of 10 million units and needs to build about 700,000 houses every year to fill that gap as its population continues to grow. That’s spurred Prime Minister Imran Khan to pledge to build five million low-cost homes in five years in the country of more than 200 million people.

But the administration of the former cricket-star has so far been sparse with details as it struggles with Pakistan’s latest in a long-line of financial crunches and negotiates its 13th International Monetary Fund bailout since the late 1980s.

The materialisation of Khan’s flagship housing venture will require more than $17 billion annually, said Arif Habib, a property tycoon. “This project looks ambitious, but is very much doable,” Habib said in an interview at Naya Nazimabad, where he is building a $2 billion gated estate in north Karachi.

It will likely need government subsidies and support for developers like Habib, who aren’t likely to be persuaded by the limited returns from building low-income housing.

That’s money the resource-constrained government will find difficult to muster.

Officials at Pakistan’s housing ministry didn’t respond to phone calls requesting comment.

It’s not clear whether Pakistan’s banks, which make the vast majority of their money through acquiring government debt, have enough liquidity for housing financing, especially given their non-performing loans grew two percent to Rs637 billion ($4.57 billion) during the quarter ended September.

The government also needs to address key regulatory impediments to allow lenders to foreclose a property in case of default, according to Saad Hashemy, the chief economist at brokerage Topline Securities Ltd.

“Mortgages are certainly an aspiration for all banks in Pakistan as it is an under-served area and essential for economic growth,’’ said Sima Kamil, the chief executive officer of United Bank Ltd.

But Khan will need to create an environment that allows lenders to lift the availability of mortgage finance to a wider population, she said.

In Pakistan, the current rate of mortgage housing finance varies from 13.7 percent to 14.7 percent for 20 years.

That puts it out of reach for people like Azizur Rehman, who started building a small two-story house in the impoverished port-side Keamari district 15 years ago that he’s yet been unable to complete.

“The reason is money,” said the 42-year-old school teacher, who has so far borrowed Rs3.5 million from family and friends after banks rejected his mortgage applications. Rehman needs another Rs600,000 to recognise his dream.

Muhammad Younus, a director at the Urban Resource Center in the city, said more than 500,000 people in Karachi are homeless. And for bankers, the main issue is the wide risk of default, he said.

“In many Asian countries housing loans are never returned especially if the borrowers are from low income or poor class,” Younus said.

“The loan often fails and is never paid back.”

Availability of land in Karachi – the nation’s financial hub – is also a contested issue. About 80 percent of the megacity has been illegally encroached upon after decades of poor planning, criminality and inadequate coordination between regulatory agencies, according to city’s mayor, Waseem Akhtar, who’s part of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement that’s in a federal coalition with Khan. “The influx is too much,” Akhtar said.