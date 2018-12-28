Govt mulls tax incentive for auto expansion project

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to allow tax exemptions to an auto expansion project proposed by the country’s leading carmaker Pak Suzuki at an estimated cost of $460 million – an incentive that has been envisaged for newcomers, but is expected to please existing players.

Commerce Advisor Razak Dawood on Thursday told the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production that the government is expected to award Greenfield status to Pak Suzuki’s $460 million proposed investment after taking the stakeholders into confidence.

The automaker asked for Greenfield investment category under the Auto Development Policy 2016-21.

“Changing of the category would be decided after meeting with and taking into confidence all the stakeholders,” Dawood said in a reply to a question by Senator Sitara Ayaz.

“And if all are not agreed, we won’t allow the status (as) the category is only for new investors and new technology transferors.”

Under the Greenfield investment category, the investors are allowed 20 percent exemptions in custom duty.

Commerce advisor further said negotiations are underway between the government and the company on new technology transfer.

The advisor told the committee that the government would not bring changes in the auto policy and would continue with it.

Last government unveiled the auto development policy in March 2016.

The committee was informed that 13 new car manufacturing companies have entered into Pakistan under the policy to manufacture trucks, cars and motorcycles.

These companies are from Korea, Japan, France and China and have promised $1.16 billion investment in the auto sector.

The new entrants would focus on increasing the vehicles production in the country as production is low to meet demand in 300,000 auto market.

The committee was told that 55 to 70 percent of car spare parts, 95 percent of tractors parts and 85 percent of motorcycle parts are currently produced in the country.

A representative of Indus Motors told the committee that the company is not manufacturing Euro-V vehicles because the local petroleum products are not compatible with such types of cars.

The senate committee termed the ministry of industries and production’s briefing regarding timely availability of local cars for buyers, its prices and share in GDP as unsatisfactory and asked it to ensure presence of the companies’ high officials in the next meeting.