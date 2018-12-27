NAB begins looking into PPL irregularities

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has now turned its attention to the cases of corruption in the public listed companies owned by the government and required Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) to nominate a focal person and provide information “regarding mega corruption”.

In the letter calling for information, of which a copy is available with The News, NAB required PPL to deliver to its Investigation Wing-1 at Islamabad personal file of Syed Wamiq Bukhari, until recently the Managing Director of PPL, including record of his appointment as MD/CEO of PPL.

The information solicited included record of all appointments made by the former MD and documents pertaining to contract of Gambat South EWT project which was awarded to a private company.

The award of multi-billion rupee contract was made controversial by its ultimate winner in August 2014, when it accused PPL of violating Public Procurement Rules and tainting the process leading to irregularities at the stage of pre-qualification of the interested contractors.

Otherwise known for its professionalism and a long glowing history, PPL was immensely politicised under the leadership of its previous MD, who is accused of bending rules to make illegal appointments and awarding contracts.