Thu Dec 27, 2018
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

Karak residents protest low gas pressure

National

Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

KARAK: Residents of Nashpa, Alwargi Banda, Sanda Khuram and other adjacent localities on Wednesday staged a protest against low gas pressure.

Hundreds of people, led by local elders Malik Azizur Rehman and Maulana Abdur Rehman, marched to the dehydration plant early in the morning and blocked the crude oil’s transportation from the plant.

They staged a protest sit-in outside the main gate of the plant and stopped the working of Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) personnel.

Speakers on the occasion said that they had set a deadline for the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to increase the gas pressure to the area residents but the company failed to do so.

They lamented that they were living within five kilometres radius of the gas exploration zone but they were facing low gas pressure while the industries of other parts of the country were being run through it.

