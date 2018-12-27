close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

3 human smugglers held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency Wednesday arrested three accused involved in human smuggling.

The FIA Multan circle inspector Mumtaz Qureshi raided different locations in Sahiwal, Multan and Chechawatn and arrested Hafiz Osman on charge of receiving Rs 300, 000 from Mohsin Ali for sending him to Dubai, Suleman Farooq from Multan on charges of receiving Rs 3 million from Amir Shahzad for sending him to Australia and Yasir Hussein on charges of receiving Rs 350,000 from a citizen to send him to Saudi Arabia.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan