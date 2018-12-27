3 human smugglers held

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency Wednesday arrested three accused involved in human smuggling.

The FIA Multan circle inspector Mumtaz Qureshi raided different locations in Sahiwal, Multan and Chechawatn and arrested Hafiz Osman on charge of receiving Rs 300, 000 from Mohsin Ali for sending him to Dubai, Suleman Farooq from Multan on charges of receiving Rs 3 million from Amir Shahzad for sending him to Australia and Yasir Hussein on charges of receiving Rs 350,000 from a citizen to send him to Saudi Arabia.