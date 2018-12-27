2 soldiers, 17 militants killed in Afghan clashes

MAIMANA, Afghanistan: Two Afghan army soldiers and 12 Taliban militants have been killed in clashes in Faryab province overnight, while five armed militants were killed after Afghan Special Operations Forces launched airstrikes in two eastern Afghan provinces, authorities said Wednesday.

In one incident, eight militants and two Afghan National Army troops lost their lives after soldiers fought back on attackers on security checkpoints in Almar district in provincial capital Maimana, Abdul Hadi Jamal, a press officer of the army's Division 20 Pamir based in the region said.

Two soldiers and five militants were wounded and two shops caught fire in the district bazaar in the exchange of fire, he said.

In Gurziwan district, west of Maimana, four Taliban militants were killed and three others wounded in another clash Tuesday night, according to Jamal. A local Taliban leader named Hamidullah who served as shadow district governor for Gurziwan were among the injured.

Meanwhile, five armed militants were killed after Afghan Special Operations Forces launched airstrikes in two eastern Afghan provinces, the command of special forces said Wednesday.