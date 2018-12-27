PPP decides to oppose extension in military courts

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to oppose further extension in the tenure of the military courts and announced to oppose it in Parliament, if the amendment comes for extension.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the PPP, jointly chaired by former president and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Naudero in Larkara on Wednesday on the eve of 11th martyrdom day of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, which will be observed today (Thursday).

It is to be mentioned that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already in a press talk in Islamabad a few days back announced that the PPP would oppose in Parliament if the extension in military courts was sought.

Through a resolution, the PPP expressed its concern over the one-sided accountability drive saying that it seemed that only opposition was being targeted and if it continued, the PPP would give direction to the party workers. It also decided to bring in the limelight all those who were facing cases of the NAB and were drawing the salary from the taxpayers’ money. The PPP demanded that legislation should be done in this regard.

The PPP also called upon doing away with special regulations for internment centers in Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and subject to them normal jail rules.

The PPP CEC demanded constitutional and human rights for tribal areas. It said that those demanding rights should be engaged in a dialogue.

The PPP CEC through a resolution expressed its disappointment over slow pace of merger of Fata with Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and demanded holding of local government elections and provincial assembly elections in the area. PPP CEC called for introducing bill in the KP Assembly for bringing administration of Fata Regulations 2018 in line with human rights and for the empowerment of the elected representatives.

It calls for the dialogue with those in Fata who were asking for their constitutional and legal rights. During the meeting, the PPP CEC adopted resolution for re-examining the powers of the Supreme Court of taking suo motu notice and amending the Article 184-3 of the Constitution and also demanded for the establishment of the Constitutional Court.