Aqeel beats Abid in Masters Cup

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan outplayed Abid Ali Akbar in straight sets in the HTR Masters Cup at the Lahore Gymkhana courts on Wednesday.
Aqeel beat Abid 6-1, 6-1. In day’s other matches in the men’s singles category, Ahmad Chaudhry beat Heera Ashiq 6-4, 7-5. Mohammad Abid overwhelmed Mohammad Shoaib 6-4, 6-1.
In the ladies singles event, Ushna Sohail, Sarah Mehboob and Sara Mansoor achieved wins. Ushna beat Noor Malik 6-2, 6-0, Sara Mansoor defeated Mehek Khokhar 6-1, 6-1 and Sarah Mahboob got better of Shunza Naz 6-1, 6-1.
