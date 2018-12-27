close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

Aqeel beats Abid in Masters Cup

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan outplayed Abid Ali Akbar in straight sets in the HTR Masters Cup at the Lahore Gymkhana courts on Wednesday.

Aqeel beat Abid 6-1, 6-1. In day’s other matches in the men’s singles category, Ahmad Chaudhry beat Heera Ashiq 6-4, 7-5. Mohammad Abid overwhelmed Mohammad Shoaib 6-4, 6-1.

In the ladies singles event, Ushna Sohail, Sarah Mehboob and Sara Mansoor achieved wins. Ushna beat Noor Malik 6-2, 6-0, Sara Mansoor defeated Mehek Khokhar 6-1, 6-1 and Sarah Mahboob got better of Shunza Naz 6-1, 6-1.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports