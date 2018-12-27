close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

PTA win Telecom T20 Cricket Cup

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) beat Zong by three wickets in the final of the second Telecom T20 Cricket Cup here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Zong were bowled out for 133 runs in 20th over. PTA achieved the target for the loss of seven wickets.

Muhammad Naveed, Chairman PTA, and Shafiq Akbar, CEO Graana Group, gave away prizes to the winners.

Sajjad Ali of PTA was declared the Man of the Match. Atif Shah (ZTE) was adjudged best batsman of the tournament for scoring 331 runs in six matches whereas Ahsan Mehmood (PTA) with 12 wickets was declared the best bowler of the tournament.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports