PTA win Telecom T20 Cricket Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) beat Zong by three wickets in the final of the second Telecom T20 Cricket Cup here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Zong were bowled out for 133 runs in 20th over. PTA achieved the target for the loss of seven wickets.

Muhammad Naveed, Chairman PTA, and Shafiq Akbar, CEO Graana Group, gave away prizes to the winners.

Sajjad Ali of PTA was declared the Man of the Match. Atif Shah (ZTE) was adjudged best batsman of the tournament for scoring 331 runs in six matches whereas Ahsan Mehmood (PTA) with 12 wickets was declared the best bowler of the tournament.