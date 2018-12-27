Sino-Pak relations to remain ever-growing

ISLAMABAD: Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing expressed his confidence that the Sino-Pak ties will remain ever-growing in the coming years, come what may in political horizon.

While evaluating the strength of two countries’ relationship, he said here in a press statement that as China and Pakistan have continued to consolidate their relationship over the past 4 decades, their bilateral ties are witnesses, participators, as well as beneficiaries of the China’s great journey of the reform and opening up.

At the beginning of the reform and opening up, the Chinese government sent delegates to Pakistan to study its market economy system and invited Pakistani experts to China to share their experiences in the utilization of foreign funds and assistance. In addition, Pakistan is also one of China’s first partners for foreign cooperation.

Over the years, Pakistan has benefited from Chinese technologies, equipment and enterprise experiences and achieved economic and social progress, and Chinese companies have also cultivated a large number of talents for international business, and gained valuable experience of global business operation. Since the proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping, China-Pakistan relations have been a pace-setter in terms of China’s furthering of opening up and promotion of win-win cooperation.

The bilateral relationship was upgraded to an all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation during Xi’s state visit to Pakistan in April 2015.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is also a pilot project under the Belt and Road Initiative, covering four major cooperation areas including the Gwadar port, transportation infrastructure, energy and industrial cooperation. The cooperation has yielded marked fruits at an early stage, as 10 projects have been completed and 12 under construction.

Driven by CPEC, China has remained the largest trade partner of Pakistan for three consecutive years and Pakistan’s largest source of investment for four years in a row.

In 2017, bilateral trade volume exceeded $ 20 billion for the first time, and 200,000 personnel exchanges were made.

At present, more than 20,000 Pakistani students are studying in China, and 5,000 of them enjoy scholarships. In the recent five years, Pakistan registered an average annual economic growth of 4.77 percent, and the annual per capita income also grew from $1,334 in 2012 to $1,641.