Thu Dec 27, 2018
December 27, 2018

Naval chief calls on premier

National

December 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded the performance of naval forces and extended back the federal government to enhance its capacity. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on the prime minister at the PM Office Wednesday and briefed him about the professional matters of Pakistan Navy.

