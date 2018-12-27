close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
A
December 27, 2018

Benazir’s death anniversary today

National

December 27, 2018

KARACHI: The PPP has finalised arrangements to observe the 11th death anniversary of assassinated chairperson and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. The party will start anniversary function at 1pm today (Thursday). PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will address a public meeting while former president Asif Ali Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Moula Bux Chandio, Nisar Khuhro and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will also be present on the occasion. A documentary, depicting life and achievements of Benazir Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion. Camps have been set up to accommodate leaders and workers from across Pakistan.

