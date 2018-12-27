close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
December 27, 2018

POL prices likely to decrease

KARACHI: Petroleum Oil Lubricants (POL) prices in Pakistan are expected to drop to record low this year after a decline in international market by $50. Following this decline, petrol and diesel prices are likely to decline by Rs 4 in Pakistan. Oil edged up to $51 a barrel on Wednesday after reaching its lowest since June 2017 on perceptions that a price slide prompted by worries over the global economy had been overdone amid an OPEC-led effort to tighten supply.

