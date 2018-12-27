Investigators claim lead in Abidi’s killing

KARACHI: Authorities investigating the targeted killing of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Ali Raza Abidi claimed on Wednesday to have found a lead in the case as it has been discovered that one of the weapons used in the murder of Abidi was earlier used in the killing of a trader in Liaquatabad.

Abidi, who also served as an MNA, was shot dead on Tuesday by armed men on a motorcycle when he alighted from his car after arriving at his house on Khayaban-e-Ghazi in Defence Housing Authority. The slain former MNA had contested the recent general elections on the MQM-P’s ticket. However, a few months later, he was disgruntled with the party and left it.

Abidi was laid to rest in the Defence area on Wednesday. The funeral prayers for the deceased were offered at Yasrab Imambargah in DHA which were attended by large number of political party leaders and sympathisers. The slain former MNA was buried at DHA graveyard.

A team under South Range DIG Jawed Alam Odho was formed by Sindh Inspector General of Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam to investigate Abidi’s killing. Another team of the Counter-Terrorism Department was also formed to inquire into the former MNA’s murder.

An FIR of the murder was registered at the Gizri police station on a complaint of the deceased former MNA’s father Ikhlaq Abidi under the Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The local police of District South, which collected evidence and relevant CCTV footage, have also detained a security guard, Qadeer, who was serving at Abidi’s residence.