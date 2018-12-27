Economists urge Pakistan to campaign for soft IMF package

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of three toughest conditions placed by the IMF for provision of bailout package for Pakistan, Minister for Finance Asad Umar is being suggested to go to Washington DC for making fresh efforts to convince the IMF Managing Director and important board members for getting lenient conditions without any further delay.

There are holidays in US because of Christmas and New Year but the top officials as well as economists are suggesting the PTI government to devise roadmap for establishing links both at diplomatic and institutional levels to convince the IMF and all other important capitals of the world for another bailout package after first week of January 2019. Although, the government has secured packages from Saudi Arabia and UAE but these packages cannot be equal to the IMF programme. Background interviews of top officials who possessed experience for holding parleys with the IMF suggested the government to launch vigorous campaign at diplomatic levels to convince Washington that Islamabad was playing crucial role in recently launched peace process for normalising situation in Afghanistan and any economic instability can lead to potential threats for destabilising the whole region. Economist Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan, who is sternly opposing the IMF programme on the basis of his argument that the Fund programme might possess some non-economic conditions this time. He has suggested ban on all luxurious items such as cars, mobiles etc for one year, as it will not result into ending of the world and Pakistanis can live without using these items.

The IMF condition for making a choice between defence and development has put the economic managers in toughest situation and they considered it as part of agenda to squeeze the country’s defense capabilities. The free float of exchange rate and hiking the electricity by 22 percent are among other major conditions. The slowdown of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could also be analysed as the pace of official disbursements of bilateral loans decreased in first five months of the current fiscal year.

However, when Planning Commission high-ups were contacted for comments, they said that the large portion of foreign exchange component for certain projects were not shown through funding released for Multan-Sukkhar section under CPEC.

However, they claimed that the foreign component of Rs33.791 billion was released for CPEC projects. The overall utilisation of PSDP was dismally slow in the current fiscal year that had resulted into slowing down the projects of National Highway Authority (NHA). The Planning Commission high-ups said that the government released Rs24 billion this week that will help accelerate the pace of PSDP utilisation in coming weeks and months ahead.

Former finance minister Dr Hafiz A Pasha said that there was need to ensure release of full allocated amount of earmarked money for the CPEC projects because slowdown of CPEC projects would not be in the larger interest of the country over the medium term.