Thu Dec 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

ACE books MC superintendent, patwari

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Wednesday booked a superintendent and a patwari of Municipal Corporation Gujranwala on charges of corruption and misplacing the official record. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told reporters that some MC officials misplaced important register containing property record of citizens. He said in enquiry it was proved that land superintendent Arif Butt and Patwari Ali Imran misplaced the register. He said cases had been registered against them and an enquiry was underway against other officials, including Khawaja Imran.

