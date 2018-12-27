No rift with Buzdar: Sarwar

TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab Governor Chaudhry M Sarwar has said that Usman Buzdar is the chief executive of the province and he and the CM are on the same page. He said in previous government, former CM Shahbaz Sharif held a majority of powers with himself and whenever he (Sarwar) asked the journalists to tell him the names of five or more ministers of Shahbaz Sharif government, they often forget the names.

Talking to media men at Rajana on Wednesday, he said it was difficult to run the economy for the PTI government as it had been destroyed by the past rulers. PTI government had to cut down the development budget to Rs340 billion from Rs600 billion. He condemned the murder of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi in Karachi, saying PTI will not allow anyone to destroy the peace of Karachi which was maintained with great efforts. PTI government is not taking any revenge from the opposition through NAB cases as the cases against the opposition leaders are under trial way before the PTI came into power. He claimed that PTI chief and premier, Imran Khan believes that anyone even from his own party or from the previous rulers will never be spared in accountability if found involved in corruption.

About the leaked viral video of a meeting between Jahangir Tareen and Pervaiz Elahi, he said he had 25-year-old relations with Pervez Elahi family and petty issues can never distance himself with Pervez Elahi.