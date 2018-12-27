close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

PM opens shelter-home in Islamabad

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A shelter home has been set up at Tarlai, in the outskirt of the federal capital, and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan by unveiling the plaque in the presence of SAPM Iftikhar Durrani, member National Assembly Raja Khurram Nawaz, Senator Faisal Javed and Islamabad Commissioner Syed Aamir Ahmad Ali on Wednesday evening. The prime minister appreciated the federal capital administration and commissioner for making excellent arrangements for the poor people who use to sleep in open in harsh weather but now will be able to spend night in cozy and comfortable environment. The shelter-home (Panah Gah) will accommodate male and female separately, and they will be provided comfortable bedding and good food during their stay in it. The home will have separate prayer rooms for the men and women while the affairs of it will be run by a board.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story