PM opens shelter-home in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A shelter home has been set up at Tarlai, in the outskirt of the federal capital, and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan by unveiling the plaque in the presence of SAPM Iftikhar Durrani, member National Assembly Raja Khurram Nawaz, Senator Faisal Javed and Islamabad Commissioner Syed Aamir Ahmad Ali on Wednesday evening. The prime minister appreciated the federal capital administration and commissioner for making excellent arrangements for the poor people who use to sleep in open in harsh weather but now will be able to spend night in cozy and comfortable environment. The shelter-home (Panah Gah) will accommodate male and female separately, and they will be provided comfortable bedding and good food during their stay in it. The home will have separate prayer rooms for the men and women while the affairs of it will be run by a board.