Karachi politicians want action against mastermind of violence

LAHORE: Noted politicians hailing from Karachi, voicing serious concern over the killing of former MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi, have called for completely “de-politicising” police in Quaid’s city and action against the mastermind behind the terrorist incidents.

The politicians from Karachi, including former Sindh Law Minister and Senator Salim Zia, former Adviser on Home Ministry Irfan Ullah Marwat and central leader of Awami National Party Shahi Syed, expressed concern over the recent incidents of murders of political workers and leadership in country’s biggestcity.

“It’s very shocking. The situation of Karachi demands immediate attention. The situation has once again started to aggravate in Karachi, even the areas which were free of crime are affected now in the fresh wave of violence and street crime”, said Irfan Ullah Marwat, senior leader of Grand Democratic Alliance while talking to The News.

Marwat, who also served as the member in the cabinet of Sindh former Chief Minister Jam Sadiq Ali and remained associated with Home Ministry, said that in Karachi, a massive cleansing in Police Department was the need of the hour.

“How can we expect situation to improve under a politicised police” asked Marwat. He said that unless the police who has the duty to maintain law and order is depoliticized, the situation couldn’t gain normalcy.

He also said that Ali Raza Abidi had been the part of a political party in the past whose name had been attributed with the target killings. He said thorough probe must be done to find facts behind the incident.

Shahid Syed, who also heads the ANP Sindh chapter, when contacted, also expressed deep grief over the killing of Ali Raza Abidi and demanded action against the mastermind of the killing of the former parliamentarian.

He said earlier the situation of Karachi was moving towards improvement but the incidents showed that still, a lot more was needed to be done.

Senator Salim Zia, a renowned political figure from Sindh who is associated with PML-N, while talking to The News, expressed profound grief over the killing of Ali Raza Abidi. He said Abidi was a gentleman and a sagacious figure. He said the situation of Karachi was witnessing remarkable improvement but suddenly the targeting of political workers and other incidents of crime had once again raised several questions.

“There could be several factors behind the recent wave of violence in Karachi and it was necessary for the government to take all required measures to maintain security of the city. Depoliticising police is also necessary”, said Salim Zia.

Besides serving as a district council member for different terms, Salim Zia was also elected MPA from Karachi. He served as law minister between 1997 and 1999 in the cabinet of Liaqut Jatoi.