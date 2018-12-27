close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
December 27, 2018

Iran holds talks with Afghan Taliban amid peace push

Top Story

December 27, 2018

TEHRAN: Iran has met with the Afghan Taliban, a top Iranian security official said Wednesday according to the Tasnim news agency, just days after the militants attended reconciliation talks in the UAE. Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the announcement while on a visit to the Afghan capital Kabul, several Iranian agencies reported.

