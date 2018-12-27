close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

Month-long training camps from Jan 1

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is going to begin training camps of seven games from January 1, 2019 at different cities of the province.

According to schedule, all the seven camps will be completed from Jan 1 to 30, 2019. The hockey camp will be organised from January 1 to 30 at Gojra Hockey Stadium. The camp of mat wrestling will be held at PSB Coaching Centre Lahore while the athletics camp will be staged at Punjab stadium. Gujranwala to host weightlifting and powerlifting training camps. Volleyball camp will be organized at Sialkot and kabaddi at Faisalabad.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob in a statement on Wednesday said 200 young players will participate in every camp. “The successful players of the camps will be given further high level training so that they can feature in regional and Punjab level sports competitions in future,” he added. Coaching and training activities in Sports Board Punjab’s winter vacations training programme also remained continue throughout the province on Wednesday. A large number of under-16 players took part in training camps in their respective districts under the vigilance of SBP’s qualified coaches and trainers.

