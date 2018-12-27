close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

Akhter Rehman Club win

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

LAHORE: Gen Akhter Abdul Rehman Club defeated Ehsan Memorial Cricket Club by 120 runs in a match of Panorama T20 Cricket Tournament played at the LDA Shahdara Ground.Scores: Gen Akhter Rehman Club 200 (Waleed 120, Mehran 49, Tahir 24, M Javed 3/40, Ch Afzal 2/34). Ehsan Memorial Club 80 all out (Khurram 26, Ahsan 24, Taimoor 4/20, Mehran 2/12, Asad 2/14).

