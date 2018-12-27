Thrilling win for Master Paints in Saeed Polo

LAHORE: Master Paints moved past Kalabagh Four by 9-8 goals in the Maj Gen Saeed Uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2018 here at Cavalry Polo Ground on Wednesday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the day as he hammered elegant eight goals in his team’s triumph while the remaining one was converted by Mumtaz Abbas Dabboo. From the losing side, which had two goals handicap advantage, experienced Raja Sami Ullah scored a quartet while Raja Mekal Sami and Raja Jalal Arslan converted one goal apiece.The highly-charged first chukker saw both the sides matching fire with fire and scoring one goal after another as the score was level at 2-2, but just before end of the chukker, Master Paints slammed in a field goal to take 3-2 lead.

For Master Paints, Hamza hammered a hat-trick while Raja Mekal and Raja Jalal struck one goal each for Kala Bagh.Raja Sami Ullah showed superb form in the second chukker as he utilized his vast experience and skills to first convert a 30-yard penalty and a 60-yard penalty with a long lofted shot to add two significant goals in his team’s tally and also give 4-3 edge to his side. Hamza, who was also in sublime form, also got a chance to convert a 60-yard penalty, which he successfully did to level the score at 4-4. Master Paints stamped their authority in the third chukker by thwarting two goals against one by Kalabagh Four.

This time, Mumtaz Abbas scored his first and team’s fifth goal to make it 5-4. Hamza then added one more goal to enhance Master Paints lead to 6-4. Just before the end of the third chukker, Raja Sami once got a 30-yard penalty, which he beautiful converted to reduce the margin to 6-5. Master Paints continued their dominance in the fourth and last chukker as they launched a series of attacks on Kalabagh’s goal, and they succeeded in hammering three more goals to take a healthy 9-5 lead. This time, Hamza Mawaz struck all the three goals to complete his eight-goal haul. In the dying moments of the match, Raja Sami slammed in one more goal for Kalabagh to finish the match at 9-6. With two goals handicap advantage for Kalabagh Four, the final score was 9-8 in favour of Master Paints.