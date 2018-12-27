PAF down SSGC in PPFL

KARACHI: Following a few bad days Pakistan Air Force (PAF) did well when they defeated strong Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) 2-1 in their vital fixture of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at KPT Stadium on Wednesday. Discarded international M Mujahid provided lead to PAF in the 20th minute. Seven minutes later international striker Mansoor Khan, who joined his team hours after returning from Doha, doubled their lead in the 27th minute when he hit from the spot. In the 29th minute SSGC reduced the deficit when M Tahir landed a clinical goal. At half time PAF were leading 2-1. In the second half a tough fight was witnessed with either sides offering their level best to strike. SSGC, being coached by former Pakistan coach Tariq Lutfi, created few solid opportunities but failed to level the scoring. Pakistan Air Force’s coach M Arshad said it was a tough match. The three points helped PAF to stretch their points to 43 at the second spot from 22 outings. The loss left SSGC at 41 points from 22 encounters. Meanwhile in the other show at Korangi Baloch Football Ground former four-time champions WAPDA recorded their 12th win of the season when they downed National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) 2-0 to take their points to 39 from 22 outings. After a barren but action-packed first half, Usman Mansoor put WAPDA ahead in the 48th minute. Arbab Basit doubled their lead in the 82nd minute to seal a comfortable win for the Lahore-based side. The loss left NBP at 33 points from 22 meetings. In the other clash at the same venue Karachi Port Trust (KPT) did a great job when they held former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to a goalless draw. Both sides offered tough resistance to each other through fine rallies from either wings but could not score goals. KRL took their points to 45 at the summit after 22 meetings. KPT are gasping at 15 points from 22 matches.