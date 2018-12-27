China rights lawyer trial held behind closed doors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIANJIN, China: The trial of a prominent Chinese human rights lawyer took place Wednesday but was closed to the public because of "state secrets", a northern Chinese court said. Wang Quanzhang, 42, who defended political activists and victims of land seizures, disappeared in a 2015 sweep -- known as the "709" crackdown -- aimed at courtroom critics of Communist authorities. Charged in January 2016 with alleged "subversion of state power", Wang had been in legal limbo -- detained without a trial date -- until Monday, when his government-appointed lawyer finally contacted his wife with the court date. "The defendant... was tried in the first instance of the Tianjin Second Intermediate People’s Court today," the court said in a statement. "Due to the state secrets involved, the court decided not to open the trial to the public. The verdict in this case will be pronounced at a later date." The closed-door proceedings were conducted in a heavily-guarded courthouse in the northern city of Tianjin, with Wang’s wife prevented from attending the session and at least two activists detained for protesting outside the building.
