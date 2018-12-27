UK launches review on global persecution of Christians

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Britain has launched a review into the persecution of Christians worldwide in response to a surge in violence against members of the faith, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced Wednesday. The report will make recommendations on steps the government can take to better support persecuted Christians.
The Foreign Office cited a "dramatic rise" in violence that saw 215 million Christians face persecution for their faith last year. Women and children are particularly vulnerable and often subjected to sexual violence, the ministry said.
