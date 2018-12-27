Putin accuses US of raising risk of N-war

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the United States of raising the risk of nuclear war by threatening to spurn a key arms control treaty and refusing to hold talks about another pact that expires soon.

In a news conference that lasted more than three hours, Putin also backed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria, said British Prime Minister Theresa May had no choice but to implement Brexit and that Western democracy was under serious strain.

“We are essentially witnessing the breakdown of the international arms control order and (the start of) an arms race,” Putin told more than 1,000 reporters. “It’s very hard to imagine how the situation will develop (if the United States quits the INF treaty). If these missiles appear in Europe what should we do? Of course, we’ll have to ensure our own security.” Meanwhile, Moscow said Israel had violated Syria’s sovereignty with airstrikes the day before, after Israel and Damascus blamed each other for the hostilities. "We are very concerned by the attacks and how they were made. This is a gross violation of the sovereignty of Syria," the Russian ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement. Syria said via state media that its air defences shot down Israeli missiles near Damascus, while Israel said it was protecting itself from anti-aircraft fire. Moscow’s defence ministry earlier said Israeli strikes had endangered two passenger planes. "The provocative actions of the Israeli air force.. directly threatened two airliners," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement. He said the attack came from over Lebanese territory and came as "two airliners, not from Russia, were preparing to land at the airports of Beirut and Damascus". He said restrictions were imposed on the use of Syrian government forces’ air defence systems "to prevent a tragedy".

One of the planes was redirected to a Russian airbase within Syria. The Russian defence ministry said three Syrian military personnel were injured in a strike that saw Israeli warplanes drop 16 bombs. Of these, 14 were destroyed by Syrian defence systems, according to the ministry. If Israel is confirmed to have instigated the strikes, it would be the first attack since US President Donald Trump announced last week the withdrawal of American troops from Syria.