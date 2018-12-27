close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
D
DNA
December 27, 2018

Air Chief joins Christmas celebrations

Islamabad

Islamabad : Christmas was celebrated with traditional fervour by the Christian personnel of Pakistan Air Force.

To mark this historic day, special masses were held at churches situated at all PAF Bases/installations, where Christian personnel of PAF gathered and prayed for the prosperity and solidarity of Pakistan.

To celebrate the festivities of Christmas with PAF Christian community, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force also participated in a ceremony arranged at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the ceremony, the Air Chief expressed good wishes for the Christian personnel and their families.

Speaking at the occasion, the Air Chief highlighted the unforgettable services and contributions made by Christian personnel of Pakistan Air Force over the years.

He further said that PAF had some of great Christian officers including Air Vice Marshal Eric Hall, Air Commodore Nazir Latif, Squadron Leader Peter Christy, Squadron Leader W.D. Harney, Wing Commander Mervyn Middle coat and Group Captain Cecil Chaudhry.

He added, “The glorious traditions set by these valiant sons of the soil continues till today and the generations of Christian officers, airmen and civilians are selflessly contributing towards making PAF an organization par excellence .”

