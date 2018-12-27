close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

Police sports tournament inaugurated

Lahore

LAHORE: Sports activities are very important for a healthy society as such activities promote environment of competition and a spirit to counter tough situations.

It was stated by Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir while inaugurating the five-day Punjab Police Inter-Region Sports Tournament at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines Headquarters on Wednesday.

The players from Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi regions are participating in different sports events.SP Headquarters/Chairman Organising Committee of the tournament, Syed Karrar Hussain, ASP Headquarters Ayesha Butt, DSP Farhat Abbas, Sports Manager Sub-Inspector Aqeel Javed and officers were also present.

The tournament started with the wrestling competitions. DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir was the chief guest of the -prize-distribution ceremony of the first day’s competitions of wrestling. Waqas Nazir distributed trophies among the winners.

He also gave away honorary shields to SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain and ASP Headquarters Ayesha Butt for organising the event. The sports activities in the tournament would include wrestling, boxing, Ji Jitsu, Judo and Tae Kwando. The event will continue till December 30.

