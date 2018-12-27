PU convocation on 29th

LAHORE: Punjab University’s 127th convocation will be held on Saturday, December 29 at Faisal Auditorium. In this regard, a meeting was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad at VC’s office committee room Wednesday to review all arrangements. The meeting was briefed on various measures being taken to successfully organise 127th convocation of the university. The vice-chancellor instructed the conveners of committees to ensure best facilities on the occasion.