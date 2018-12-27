close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

PU convocation on 29th

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab University’s 127th convocation will be held on Saturday, December 29 at Faisal Auditorium. In this regard, a meeting was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad at VC’s office committee room Wednesday to review all arrangements. The meeting was briefed on various measures being taken to successfully organise 127th convocation of the university. The vice-chancellor instructed the conveners of committees to ensure best facilities on the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore